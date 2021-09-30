Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,279 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

NKE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

