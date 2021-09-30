Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 295,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market capitalization of $192.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

