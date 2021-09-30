Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 16,327 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,607,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 772,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

