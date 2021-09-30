Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 25,386 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 25,386 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $7,684,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.96. 76,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,229. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

