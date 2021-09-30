Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $88,457,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $79.25. 401,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,535. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.