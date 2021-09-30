Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.30. The company had a trading volume of 151,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.