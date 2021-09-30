Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $377,735,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Loews Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,702.94. The stock had a trading volume of 72,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,781.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,483.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.