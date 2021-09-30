Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,595.44

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00006908 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,595.44 and $56.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00102525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00136239 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.02 or 0.99882970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.49 or 0.06832101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00753476 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

