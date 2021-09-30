Rise Price Tops $0.0052 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 207.1% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $968,401.90 and $2,500.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 185,817,783 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

