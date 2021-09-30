Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.49. Riskified shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 2,315 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSKD shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

