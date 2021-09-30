Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.900-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.13 billion.

RAD opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $796.01 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

