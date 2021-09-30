River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.23

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.23 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 248 ($3.24), with a volume of 7,558 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

