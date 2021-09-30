Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.92. 47,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 143,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.