Rivulet Capital LLC Has $193.11 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rivulet Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,050 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 10.9% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $193,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,178,886. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.