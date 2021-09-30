Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

