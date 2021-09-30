Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.18

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
