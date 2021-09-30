Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.18

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 3746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

