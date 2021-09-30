Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,728.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $43,728.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00173089 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

