Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00065870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00137957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,542.80 or 0.99861706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.59 or 0.06915998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.61 or 0.00762820 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

