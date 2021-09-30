RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 14.66, but opened at 15.49. RocketLab shares last traded at 15.70, with a volume of 16,817 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

