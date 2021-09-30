Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Down 5.1%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 7,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,152,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $953.23 million, a PE ratio of 188.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

