Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.63

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$63.63 and traded as low as C$60.53. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$60.53, with a volume of 363 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$63.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.