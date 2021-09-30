Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Down 80.3% in September

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCLF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $196,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.