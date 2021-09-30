Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $20.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.