Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $16.08 on Thursday, reaching $3,285.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,397.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3,358.65. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 5,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northcoast Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Terra Nova Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 6,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 37,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,705,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

