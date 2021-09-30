Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$76.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Methanex to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.09.

MX traded down C$1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 423,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45. Methanex has a one year low of C$30.26 and a one year high of C$62.49.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.6899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at C$395,845.76. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last 90 days.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

