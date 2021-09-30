Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.23

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.23 and traded as high as C$127.48. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.71, with a volume of 1,767,890 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,674.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.