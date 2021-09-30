Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,657.92

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,657.92 ($21.66) and last traded at GBX 1,652.40 ($21.59), with a volume of 574535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,648 ($21.53).

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,945.09 ($25.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,448.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,392.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

