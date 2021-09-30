RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $38.66

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $37.65. RumbleON shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get RumbleON alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RumbleON by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in RumbleON by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.