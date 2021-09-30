Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryder System by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ryder System by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

