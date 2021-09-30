S.Finance Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $14,475.60 and approximately $749,105.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

