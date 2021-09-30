Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 267,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,750,476 shares.The stock last traded at $14.90 and had previously closed at $14.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

