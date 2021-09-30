SafeCapital Reaches One Day Volume of $123.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $41,565.92 and $123.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

