SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $1,564.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,639.51 or 1.00006881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00082202 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.47 or 0.00706911 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00375735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00242489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002161 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001553 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

