Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $970.62

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.62 ($12.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,084.52 ($14.17). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 275,067 shares traded.

SAFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,104.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 970.62. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

