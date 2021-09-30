Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.90

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 56.72 ($0.74). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 72,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

