Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $358.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.10 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.81). Saga shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.74), with a volume of 425,551 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Saga alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 372.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.