Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $2.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 million and the highest is $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

