Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

