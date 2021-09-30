Sakura Bloom Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,850.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $2.09 million and $71,850.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.78 or 0.00697438 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

