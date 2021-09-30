salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140,939 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,649,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.12. 157,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,024. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

