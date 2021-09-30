Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Up 9,063.6% in September

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, an increase of 9,063.6% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. 73,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,804. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

