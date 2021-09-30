Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

