Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.75. 4,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

