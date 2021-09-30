Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.15. 11,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.