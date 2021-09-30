Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,717 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 78,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

