Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.01. 149,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,689. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average of $268.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

