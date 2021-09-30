San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMGBY remained flat at $$22.92 on Thursday. San Miguel has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.
San Miguel Company Profile
