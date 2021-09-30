San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMGBY remained flat at $$22.92 on Thursday. San Miguel has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverage, food, and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverage; Packaging; Energy; Fuel and Oil; Infrastructure; and Cement, Real Estate and Others. The Food and Beverage segment consists of branded value-added refrigerated processed meats and canned meat products, manufacturing and marketing of butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks and condiments, marketing of flour mixes and the importation and marketing of coffee and coffee related products; production and sale of feeds; poultry and livestock farming, processing and selling of poultry and fresh meats; and milling, production and marketing of flour and bakery ingredients.

