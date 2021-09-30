Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

SAFM stock opened at $186.95 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $116.65 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after buying an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

