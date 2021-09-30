SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a growth of 625.1% from the August 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PERS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 246,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,529. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. SandRidge Permian Trust has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,456.00%.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

