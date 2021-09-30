SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. 3,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,064. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.